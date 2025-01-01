$57,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon
AT4
2024 GMC Canyon
AT4
Location
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
519-538-1250
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP6DEK1R1131718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
