2024 GMC Canyon

13,800 KM

Details Features

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon

AT4

12695703

2024 GMC Canyon

AT4

Location

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP6DEK1R1131718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

519-538-1250

2024 GMC Canyon