2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

25 KM

$55,495

+ taxes & licensing
Laredo

12631752

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

Used
25KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJHAG3R8514230

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 25 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-XXXX

519-538-1250

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee