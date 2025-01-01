$111,045+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
2024 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
519-538-1250
$111,045
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5ELXRG282736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24017
- Mileage 11,750 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
