2024 RAM 2500

11,750 KM

Details Features

$111,045

+ taxes & licensing
12778697

Location

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

Used
11,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5ELXRG282736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24017
  • Mileage 11,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

