2024 Volkswagen Atlas

30,321 KM

Details Features

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Execline

12727941

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Execline

Location

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,321KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2FR2CA6RC579828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

519-538-1250

2024 Volkswagen Atlas