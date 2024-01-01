Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> New Arrival! This 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>This low mileage pickup has just 42,500 kms. Its black clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturers warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location. <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2004 Ford F-150

42,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Ford F-150

Heritage Lightning

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford F-150

Heritage Lightning

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,500KM
VIN 2FTRF07384CA74657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This low mileage pickup has just 42,500 kms. It's black clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights

Safety

ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Flareside box
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Compressor: intercooled supercharger
GVWR: 5,450 lbs (2,472 kgs) Payload Package #1
Wheels: 18" x 9.5" 5-spoke Painted Cast Aluminum
60/40 Split Bench Sport Seats
Prem. ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer
Power Driver Seat w/Autolamp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Select for sale in Midland, ON
2017 Lincoln MKC Select 113,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Midland, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 55,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Murano AWD SV for sale in Midland, ON
2021 Nissan Murano AWD SV 76,104 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Contact Seller
2004 Ford F-150