$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford F-150
Heritage Lightning
2004 Ford F-150
Heritage Lightning
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,500KM
VIN 2FTRF07384CA74657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 42,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
New Arrival! This 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This low mileage pickup has just 42,500 kms. It's black clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Safety
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Flareside box
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Compressor: intercooled supercharger
GVWR: 5,450 lbs (2,472 kgs) Payload Package #1
Wheels: 18" x 9.5" 5-spoke Painted Cast Aluminum
60/40 Split Bench Sport Seats
Prem. ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer
Power Driver Seat w/Autolamp
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
2004 Ford F-150