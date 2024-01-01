Menu
New Arrival! This 2004 Kawasaki Ninja 250 is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br>Its red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250cc engine.

2004 Kawasaki Ninja

133,770 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
250 AS-IS | Great Condition | ZZR

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

133,770KM
Used
VIN JKAEXMH194DA00421

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 00U539A
  • Mileage 133,770 KM

New Arrival! This 2004 Kawasaki Ninja 250 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250cc engine.

Leather Seats

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

