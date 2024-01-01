$2,500+ tax & licensing
2004 Kawasaki Ninja
250 AS-IS | Great Condition | ZZR
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
133,770KM
Used
VIN JKAEXMH194DA00421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 00U539A
- Mileage 133,770 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2004 Kawasaki Ninja 250 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250cc engine.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
2004 Kawasaki Ninja