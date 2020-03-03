Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Ford Expedition

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Prestige Motors

299 King St, Midland, ON L4R 3M5

705-529-2771

  1. 4800771
  2. 4800771
  3. 4800771
  4. 4800771
  5. 4800771
  6. 4800771
  7. 4800771
  8. 4800771
  9. 4800771
  10. 4800771
  11. 4800771
  12. 4800771
  13. 4800771
  14. 4800771
  15. 4800771
  16. 4800771
  17. 4800771
  18. 4800771
  19. 4800771
  20. 4800771
Contact Seller

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800771
  • Stock #: A50623
  • VIN: 1FMFU20567LA50623
Exterior Colour
Redfire Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

8 PassengersPower SeatsHeated and Ventilated SeatsDVD Entertainment PackagePower Lift GateGarage Door Home LinkRunning BoardsFinancing O.A.CPrestige Motors is located downtown Midland Ontario at 299 King St. L4R 3M5. Visit us at prestigemotors.ca or give us a call at 705 529 2771 for more information.**No hidden fees just add the H.S.T. & LIC #midlandprestigemotors, #midlandontario, #supportlocal, #usedcars, #dealership, #georgianbay, #sizematters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prestige Motors

2012 Nissan Rogue S
 146,000 KM
$9,997 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 Progres...
 115,000 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Murano S
 260,000 KM
$6,997 + tax & lic
Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

299 King St, Midland, ON L4R 3M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-529-XXXX

(click to show)

705-529-2771

Send A Message