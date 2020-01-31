Menu
2010 Jeep Liberty

Limited Edition

2010 Jeep Liberty

Limited Edition

Prestige Motors

299 King St, Midland, ON L4R 3M5

705-529-2771

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4673739
  • Stock #: 113802
  • VIN: 1J4PN5GK0AW113802
Exterior Colour
Light Sandstone Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

4x4Leather SeatsRemote StarterAutomatic headlightsTow packagePower SeatsFinancing O.A.CPrestige Motors is located downtown Midland Ontario at 299 King St. L4R 3M5. Visit us at prestigemotors.ca or give us a call at 705 529 2771 for more information.**No hidden fees just add the H.S.T. & LIC #midlandprestigemotors, #midlandontario, #supportlocal, #usedcars, #dealership, #georgianbay, #sizematters

