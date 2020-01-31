2010 Jeep Liberty

4x4Leather SeatsRemote StarterAutomatic headlightsTow packagePower SeatsFinancing O.A.CPrestige Motors is located downtown Midland Ontario at 299 King St. L4R 3M5. Visit us at prestigemotors.ca or give us a call at 705 529 2771 for more information.**No hidden fees just add the H.S.T. & LIC #midlandprestigemotors, #midlandontario, #supportlocal, #usedcars, #dealership, #georgianbay, #sizematters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.