<b>Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats !</b><br> <br> No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>The Ford Super Duty is Canadas workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether youre on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 180,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturers warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats . <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location. <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2011 Ford F-350

180,000 KM

Used
180,000KM
VIN 1FTRF3BT1BEB50445

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24T856A
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 180,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats .

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
GVWR: 4,717 kgs (10,400 lbs) Payload Package

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Rear Step Bumper

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

2011 Ford F-350