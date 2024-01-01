$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT
2011 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,000KM
VIN 1FTRF3BT1BEB50445
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24T856A
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats !
No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 180,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
GVWR: 4,717 kgs (10,400 lbs) Payload Package
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Rear Step Bumper
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2011 Ford F-350