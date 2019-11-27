Menu
2011 Nissan Murano

S

2011 Nissan Murano

S

Location

Prestige Motors

299 King St, Midland, ON L4R 3M5

705-529-2771

$10,497

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4382544
  • Stock #: BW152204
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW2BW152204
Exterior Colour
Glacier Pearl
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

AWDHeated Leather SeatsHeated Steering WheelPush Button StartSunroofPower LiftgatePower SeatsFinancing O.A.CPrestige Motors is located downtown Midland Ontario at 299 King St. L4R 3M5. Visit us at prestigemotors.ca or give us a call at 705 529 2771 for more information.**No hidden fees just add the H.S.T. & LIC #midlandprestigemotors, #midlandontario, #supportlocal, #usedcars, #dealership, #georgianbay, #sizematters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

