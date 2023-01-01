Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

172,000 KM

$9,110

$9,110

2011 Toyota Corolla

LE *AS-IS*

2011 Toyota Corolla

LE *AS-IS*

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

$9,110

172,000KM
  • Listing ID: 10630806
  • Stock #: 23T790A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3BC587019

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T790A
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!

Compare at $9383 - Our Price is just $9110!

If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2011 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The Toyota Corolla is one of the world's best known, best loved, and best-selling compact cars. Along with its new styling, the 2011 Corolla will rely on its time-tested strengths, a formula that combines great fuel economy, a pleasant ownership experience, and a no-nonsense design. Drivers find the Corolla's ride smooth and comfortable, especially when commuting back and forth to work or around town. This sedan has 172,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Fabric seat trim
Split Folding Rear Seat

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Audio Capability

Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
16" aluminum alloy wheels

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
