2011 Toyota Corolla

$9,110 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10630806

10630806 Stock #: 23T790A

23T790A VIN: 2T1BU4EE3BC587019

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T790A

Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Fabric seat trim Split Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Control 6 Speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Audio Capability Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights 16" aluminum alloy wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.