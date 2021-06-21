2012 Chrysler 200

$7,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 1 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7459340

7459340 Stock #: 00421P

00421P VIN: 1C3CCBABXCN195777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 131,153 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.