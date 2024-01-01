Menu
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2012 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Whether its the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. Its been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 191,191 kms. Its blue flame metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2012 Ford F-150

191,191 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

FX4

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,191KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET6CKD66510

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T547AA
  • Mileage 191,191 KM

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2012 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 191,191 kms. It's blue flame metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET6CKD66510.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper

CD Player
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
GVWR: 3,333 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2012 Ford F-150