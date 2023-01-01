Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

4MATIC®

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10369956
  • Stock #: 23T438AA
  • VIN: WDDGF8BBXCA604203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fire Opal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T438AA
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Red 4MATIC®
4D Sedan 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC®

4MATIC®.


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Luxury Car

*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Email Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
