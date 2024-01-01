Menu
Sporty, stiff, stylish, and with excellent handling. This is how most would describe the 2012 Mini Cooper Hardtop. This 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>A compact car, the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop is the true symbol of the MINI brand, offering drivers a fun-to-drive compact with unique styling. It is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market and brings serious performance to the MINI lineup.This hatchback has 97,626 kms. Its green in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

97,626 KM

Details Description Features

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

97,626KM
Used
VIN WMWSU3C57CT185380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 97,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!

Sporty, stiff, stylish, and with excellent handling. This is how most would describe the 2012 Mini Cooper Hardtop. This 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Midland.

A compact car, the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop is the true symbol of the MINI brand, offering drivers a fun-to-drive compact with unique styling. It is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market and brings serious performance to the MINI lineup.This hatchback has 97,626 kms. It's green in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
6 Speakers
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers

