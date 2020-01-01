Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X AS IS UN-CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X AS IS UN-CERTIFIED

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  1. 4453278
  2. 4453278
  3. 4453278
  4. 4453278
  5. 4453278
  6. 4453278
  7. 4453278
  8. 4453278
  9. 4453278
  10. 4453278
  11. 4453278
  12. 4453278
  13. 4453278
  14. 4453278
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4453278
  • Stock #: 19T727A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV0CC477802
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (888) 748-1623 for details or to book a test drive. Call us today at +1 (888) 748-1623. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

2018 Ford Fusion Ene...
 31,952 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL L...
 75,416 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape HEA...
 81,440 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278

Send A Message