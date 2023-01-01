$22,010+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 RAM 3500
SLT
2012 RAM 3500
SLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$22,010
+ taxes & licensing
265,000KM
Used
VIN 3C63D3HL1CG186236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT0399A
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Doors!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $22670 - Our Price is just $22010!
Whether you're on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 3500 gets the job done. This 2012 Ram 3500 is for sale today in Midland.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 265,000 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63D3HL1CG186236.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
6 Speakers
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Remote USB Port
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Remote Start System
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Safety
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Exterior
Rear Step Bumper
Fog Lamps
Single Rear Wheels
Centre Hub
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
11.50 Rear Axle
Quick Order Package 2FG SLT
Single Rear Wheel Group
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
General Brand Tires
Dual Transmission Oil Cooler
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
SiriusXM
17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS
17" x 8" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels
Diesel engine warranty: 60 months/160,000km
17" x 6" Steel Wheels
5,500 lbs Front Axle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$22,010
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2012 RAM 3500