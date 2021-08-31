2012 Subaru Impreza ...

$7,998 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 2 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8058001

8058001 Stock #: 22KO37A

22KO37A VIN: JF1GPAD62CG202919

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 201,255 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.