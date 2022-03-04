2013 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 1 , 7 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8473908

8473908 Stock #: 22T112AA

22T112AA VIN: 1FT7W2B6XDEA58121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 281,764 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.