2013 Ford Focus

$7,495 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 5 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7693342

7693342 Stock #: 21T672A

21T672A VIN: 1FADP3F20DL268533

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 126,552 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.