2013 Ford Taurus
LIMITED
2013 Ford Taurus
LIMITED
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
Used
142,000KM
VIN 1FAHP2J82DG156610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Gem Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!
An expertly crafted interior and attractive exterior make this Ford Taurus a compelling package. This 2013 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make the Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This sedan has 142,000 kms. It's green gem metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP2J82DG156610.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
12 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Exterior parking camera rear
AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable
Heated/Cooled Perforated Leather Bucket Seats
Wheels: 19" Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2013 Ford Taurus