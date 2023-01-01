$16,998+ tax & licensing
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
EX - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
162,818KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10539651
- Stock #: 23RG121A
- VIN: 2HKRM3H50DH002028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,818 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17508 - Our Price is just $16998!
With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2013 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Midland.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 162,818 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
