Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

202,261 KM

Details Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

705-540-8015

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

  1. 8472387
  2. 8472387
  3. 8472387
  4. 8472387
  5. 8472387
  6. 8472387
  7. 8472387
  8. 8472387
  9. 8472387
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

202,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8472387
  • Stock #: 22EL10AA
  • VIN: JM3KE4CE9D0112737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,261 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 179,828 KM
$16,498 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee S...
 27,141 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 73,682 KM
$48,998 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory