Bourgeois Nissan
2013 Nissan Sentra
Location
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
131,460KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9931604
- Stock #: 23SE15A
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP0DL739058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,460 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Console
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Additional Features
Premium Audio
