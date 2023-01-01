Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

131,460 KM

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

131,460KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9931604
  • Stock #: 23SE15A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0DL739058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,460 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

