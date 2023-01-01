$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 RAM 2500
SLT *CUMMINS, LEATHER, DELETED, AS IS*
2013 RAM 2500
SLT *CUMMINS, LEATHER, DELETED, AS IS*
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
260,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6UR5DL4DG529503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T746AA
- Mileage 260,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Doors!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
According to Edmunds, the Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2013 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 260,000 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL4DG529503.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
According to Edmunds, the Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2013 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 260,000 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL4DG529503.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Black vinyl floor covering
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Transmission oil cooler
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
180-amp alternator
Exterior
Rear Step Bumper
Tip Start
Centre Hub
Black Exterior Mirrors
Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking
Locking Tailgate
Rear wheel spats
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Seating
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Quick Order Package 2FG SLT
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
SiriusXM
17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 49,500 KM $65,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda HR-V Sport AWD CVT 43,638 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 RAPTOR 84,279 KM $61,505 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2013 RAM 2500