2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

$12,498 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 5 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8188719

8188719 Stock #: 00U065A

00U065A VIN: WVGHV7AX4DW546520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 195,574 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.