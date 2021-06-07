2014 Ford F-150

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 6 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7197206

7197206 Stock #: 21T78A

21T78A VIN: 1FTMF1CMXEFB36015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 21T78A

Mileage 211,678 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4X2 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.