Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/free-credit-check/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a><strong> </strong>to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.</p>

2014 Honda Civic

217,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic

COUPE LX Manual

Watch This Vehicle
12017128

2014 Honda Civic

COUPE LX Manual

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFG3A47EH002356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 217,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:

At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

Used 2024 Ford F-150 XL 4WD REG CAB 6.5' BOX for sale in Midland, ON
2024 Ford F-150 XL 4WD REG CAB 6.5' BOX 90 KM $43,217 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Escape Platinum AWD for sale in Midland, ON
2025 Ford Escape Platinum AWD 90 KM $52,856 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-450 Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX for sale in Midland, ON
2024 Ford F-450 Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX 90 KM $102,012 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic