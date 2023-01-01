$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2014 Kia Sorento
2014 Kia Sorento
EX - Heated Seats - Memory Seats
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
138,398KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10577964
- Stock #: 24FR01A
- VIN: 5XYKUDA70EG442066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,398 KM
Vehicle Description
With a handsomely revamped cockpit, this Kia Sorento is now a proud contender among the competition. This 2014 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2014 Kia Sorento is not only the Korean company's most popular crossover utility vehicle, but a major update with some new underpinnings, significant upgrades under the hood, a new interior, and additional safety features and infotainment options. Kia says more than 80 percent of the Sorento's parts are significantly redesigned or brand new for 2014, and the result is a thorough reworking that keeps the Sorento competitive in one of the hottest segments of the market.This SUV has 138,398 kms. It's titanium silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.041 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
18" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3