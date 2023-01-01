$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2014 Lincoln MKX
2014 Lincoln MKX
Base
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
114,182KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545696
- Stock #: 23T625AA
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JKXEBL10496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're drawn to its luxurious interior, handsome styling, or flexible versatility, the Lincoln MKX has a lot to offer in a luxury crossover. This 2014 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Midland.
How should a luxury CUV behave? With respect and authority. In this driver's seat, surrounded by fine materials and backed by the latest features, you feel the commitment. The Lincoln MKX slips through traffic with a powerful, responsive drivetrain. At the same time, it delivers excellent fuel efficiency through thoughtful engineering. The MKX offers luxury and versatility at an excellent value. This SUV has 114,182 kms. It's ruby red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMDJ8JKXEBL10496.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.39 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
18" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System
Premium Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3
Appearance: digital/analog
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1