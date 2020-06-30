Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

100,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

XLE HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  • Listing ID: 5353640
  • Stock #: RC837A
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK9EU773888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Despite these trying times, it is still a great time to purchase a vehicle! We have lowered our prices and made our entire used vehicle inventory available to the public at Wholesale pricing! Our sales staff remains available by phone and email and we look forward to serving you!

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
