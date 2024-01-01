$23,007+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Toyota Sienna
XLE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2014 Toyota Sienna
XLE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$23,007
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,611KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDDK3DC0ES093317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24PS35A
- Mileage 155,611 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio!
Compare at $23697 - Our Price is just $23007!
The Sienna appeals to a wide range of families looking for roomy, comfortable, and high-quality transport - and it succeeds. -Car and Driver This 2014 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2014 Toyota Sienna is a leader in power and durability. For 2014, there's no more four-cylinder engine, so all Siennas now come with a powerful V6. Thanks to its roomy, comfortable, well-built cabin, the 2014 Toyota Sienna is an excellent choice for larger families.This van has 155,611 kms. It's super white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Compare at $23697 - Our Price is just $23007!
The Sienna appeals to a wide range of families looking for roomy, comfortable, and high-quality transport - and it succeeds. -Car and Driver This 2014 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2014 Toyota Sienna is a leader in power and durability. For 2014, there's no more four-cylinder engine, so all Siennas now come with a powerful V6. Thanks to its roomy, comfortable, well-built cabin, the 2014 Toyota Sienna is an excellent choice for larger families.This van has 155,611 kms. It's super white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.154 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Door auto-latch
Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Alloy w/Locks
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
6 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Sun blinds
Heated front captain seats
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: XM
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe HYBRID 98,466 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 34,557 KM $42,007 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - Apple CarPlay 51,271 KM $28,007 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,007
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2014 Toyota Sienna