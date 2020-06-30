Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

161,140 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

LE 8 PASSENGER

Location

305 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4K3

  • Listing ID: 5347562
  • Stock #: 19FR30A
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC7ES420898

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Midland Nissan dealership at 760 Prospect Blvd Midland or call us at +1 (705) 540-8010 for details or to book a test drive. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Midland Nissan is backed by the family run, Bourgeois Motors Ford dealership who has been proudly serving customers since 1945 and is always committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoisnissan.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

