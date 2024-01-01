$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 BMW X3
xDrive35i
2015 BMW X3
xDrive35i
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
133,000KM
Used
VIN 5UXWX7C51F0K32653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T749B
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Step inside the well laid out and hushed cabin of this X3 and feel the luxurious ambiance from subtle chrome and wood trim accenting a high-gloss black center stack. This 2015 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2015 BMW X3 delivers on all points. Agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for wherever you want to go. Whether you are running errands around town or tackling difficult trails, this BMW X3 is up to the challenge. This SUV has 133,000 kms. It's glacier silver metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Front Bucket Seats
Leatherette Upholstery
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport steering wheel
Front & rear park distance control
On-Board Navigation
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Satellite radio pre-wire
Hi-Fi Sound System
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Harman Kardon Sound System
Panorama Sunroof
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Comfort Access
Manual Side Sunshades
Rear-View Camera
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Satin Aluminum Roof Rails
Universal remote control
Fineline anthracite trim
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Surround View
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
USB integration w/Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM Tuner w/In-Dash CD Player
Radio BMW Professional
Heated Front Power Bucket Seats w/Driver Memory
Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall
WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" LIGHT ALLOY Y-SPOKE (STYLE 608)
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
2015 BMW X3