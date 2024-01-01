$10,007+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$10,007
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,898KM
VIN 1G1JC5SH1F4192499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U242A
- Mileage 113,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories!
Compare at $10307 - Our Price is just $10007!
Chevrolets astounding Sonic offers practicality, efficiency, and agility in a compact package. This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America.This sedan has 113,898 kms. It's black granite metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Onstar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Onstar
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Seating
Heated Seats
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
USB port
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
chrome accessories
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
4-way manual driver seat adjuster
2-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
3.47 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature
Analog Instrumentation w/kph Speedometer
15" Steel Wheels w/Full Bolt-On Wheel Covers
2015 Chevrolet Sonic