2015 Chevrolet Trax

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7020395

7020395 Stock #: 20T936A

20T936A VIN: 3GNCJSSB9FL146307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 20T936A

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.