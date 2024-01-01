$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack
2015 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,666KM
VIN 2C3CDZFJ0FH718498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Ruby Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 00554P
- Mileage 21,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
You'll love this Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle car persona and how Dodge backs it up with real performance and surprising practicality. This 2015 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 21,666 kms. It's ivory white tri-coat pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZFJ0FH718498.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
GPS Navigation
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
Harman Radio Manufacturer
8.4" Touchscreen
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Media Hub (SD, USB, Aux)
Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
230MM Rear Axle
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Leather Interior Group
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Instrument Panel Satin Silver Bezel
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Quick Order Package 24G
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT
WHEELS: 20" X 9" MATTE BLACK LT WEIGHT FORGED ALUM.
Hectic Mesh Interior Accents
Black Fuel Filler Door
Black Grille w/Bezel
Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum w/Black Pockets
Scat Pack Appearance Package (DISC)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2015 Dodge Challenger