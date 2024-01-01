$17,488+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T Low KM | Heated Leather Seats | SXM
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T Low KM | Heated Leather Seats | SXM
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$17,488
+ taxes & licensing
69,747KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFG0FT660615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24MR08A
- Mileage 69,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM, Remote Start, Heated Leather Seats, SXM Nav, BT, All-Weather Floor Mats and much more!
Compare at $18013 - Our Price is just $17488!
With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2015 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Midland.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 69,747 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG0FT660615.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Performance Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.16 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
7 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
7-Passenger Flexible Seating Group
Leather-Faced Seats
Delete Cargo Compartment Cover
2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat
A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Wheels: 19" x 7" Aluminum
Remote engine start: keyfob
Easy Entry® Seat
Email Bourgeois Nissan
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Dodge Journey