$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-526-2278
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10053093
- Stock #: 22T937A
- VIN: 1FMCU9G9XFUA84299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22T937A
- Mileage 139,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2015 Ford Escape SE Magnetic Metallic
4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD
AWD.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.