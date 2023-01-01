Menu
2015 Ford Escape

139,128 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

139,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10053093
  • Stock #: 22T937A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G9XFUA84299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T937A
  • Mileage 139,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2015 Ford Escape SE Magnetic Metallic
4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD

AWD.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

