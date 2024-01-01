Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 178,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturers warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF2FFB17404 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF2FFB17404</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location. <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2015 Ford F-150

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF2FFB17404

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T737B
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 178,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF2FFB17404.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rear Step Bumper

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Front wheel independent suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

Used 2024 Ford MAVERICK Lariat for sale in Midland, ON
2024 Ford MAVERICK Lariat 14,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Midland, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 117,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Midland, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 62,500 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150