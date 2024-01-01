Menu
Low Mileage!

Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!

The 2015 Mustang attracts drivers with its newly improved ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance car icon. This 2015 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The 2015 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and youll see why its the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, its still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. Its easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This low mileage coupe has just 48,000 kms. Its competition orange in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 435HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF3F5300007.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/

At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland.

2015 Ford Mustang

48,000 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,000KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF3F5300007

  • Exterior Colour Competition Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Low Mileage!

Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!

The 2015 Mustang attracts drivers with its newly improved ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance car icon. This 2015 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The 2015 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This low mileage coupe has just 48,000 kms. It's competition orange in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 435HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF3F5300007.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted/Machined

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Power Driver Seat

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
3.31 Limited-Slip Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2015 Ford Mustang