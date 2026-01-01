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<p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Hyundai:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Midland Hyundai, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a> to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit. </p>

2015 Honda Civic

224,374 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14404708

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX Automatic

Location

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
224,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F57FH002093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?

For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.

Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.

We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.

Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.

Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Hyundai:

At Bourgeois Midland Hyundai, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
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705-540-8015

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Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

705-540-8015

2015 Honda Civic