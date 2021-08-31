Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

160,417 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

GT

Location

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

160,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7996656
  • Stock #: 22T50A
  • VIN: JM1BM1W37F1229993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,417 KM

Vehicle Description

*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278*

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 160,417 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
Alternate Numbers
