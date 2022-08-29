Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

72,048 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

305 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4K3

705-540-8010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9238327
  • Stock #: 23RG17A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2FC805532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23RG17A
  • Mileage 72,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

305 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4K3

705-540-XXXX

705-540-8010

