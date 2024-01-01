$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Outback
2.5i - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2015 Subaru Outback
2.5i - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
116,586KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSCAC7F3209798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SL
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Fog lamps, Satellite Radio!
Whether its tackling muddy tracks in the backcountry or shuttling people and cargo about town, this Subaru Outback is in its element with its roomy interior and ample cargo capacity. This 2015 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This wagon has 116,586 kms. It's sl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Siriusxm, Air Conditoning.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.111 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats
Exterior
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Premium cloth upholstery
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Air Conditoning
SiriusXM
Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Spoke Design Steel
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/AHA Audio System
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
2015 Subaru Outback