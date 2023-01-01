Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

154,499 KM

Details Description Features

$16,948

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,948

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

Contact Seller

$16,948

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10393392
  • Stock #: 00U484A
  • VIN: JF2GPACC9FH240116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5409 kilometers below market average!

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Gray
AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT 4D Sport Utility

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

XV Crosstrek Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 16V DOHC, Lineartronic CVT, AWD, Gray, Black Cloth, 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 6.2" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* Manoeuvrability, feature content, fuel mileage, unflappable AWD traction and a great driving position were all reported as common owner praise-points, as were decent outward visibility, and easy entry and exit. Plentiful at-hand storage in the cabin, and overall flexibility, were rated highly as well. Braking performance is another owner-stated plus. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan

2017 Nissan Murano S...
 82,939 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Frontier...
 103,657 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 52,843 KM
$39,978 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory