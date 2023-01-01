$16,948+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-540-8010
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$16,948
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10393392
- Stock #: 00U484A
- VIN: JF2GPACC9FH240116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5409 kilometers below market average!
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Gray
AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT 4D Sport Utility
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
XV Crosstrek Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 16V DOHC, Lineartronic CVT, AWD, Gray, Black Cloth, 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 6.2" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
Reviews:
* Manoeuvrability, feature content, fuel mileage, unflappable AWD traction and a great driving position were all reported as common owner praise-points, as were decent outward visibility, and easy entry and exit. Plentiful at-hand storage in the cabin, and overall flexibility, were rated highly as well. Braking performance is another owner-stated plus. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.