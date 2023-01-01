2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$16,948 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 4 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10393392

10393392 Stock #: 00U484A

00U484A VIN: JF2GPACC9FH240116

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 154,499 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.