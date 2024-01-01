Menu
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!

Compare at $23678 - Our Price is just $22988!

Looking for an SUV, but dont want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what youre looking for. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The 2015 Toyota RAV4 is a compact crossover that is fun to drive, versatile, and easy on your fuel budget. They are nimble and easier to park than large SUVs but still offer ample cargo and passenger room for taking the soccer team to practice or a bunch of friends to the shopping mall. For those who need a vehicle that is both fun and functional, the RAV4 is a perfect choice.This SUV has 103,604 kms. Its magnetic gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

103,604KM
Used
VIN 2T3RFREV1FW399116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24PA19AA
  • Mileage 103,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!

Compare at $23678 - Our Price is just $22988!

Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The 2015 Toyota RAV4 is a compact crossover that is fun to drive, versatile, and easy on your fuel budget. They are nimble and easier to park than large SUVs but still offer ample cargo and passenger room for taking the soccer team to practice or a bunch of friends to the shopping mall. For those who need a vehicle that is both fun and functional, the RAV4 is a perfect choice.This SUV has 103,604 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.071 Axle Ratio

Seating

Heated Seats
Heated front sport bucket seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Premium fabric seat trim
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

