$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,187KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3RFREV5FW268223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,187 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2015 Toyota RAV4 is a compact crossover that is fun to drive, versatile, and easy on your fuel budget. They are nimble and easier to park than large SUVs but still offer ample cargo and passenger room for taking the soccer team to practice or a bunch of friends to the shopping mall. For those who need a vehicle that is both fun and functional, the RAV4 is a perfect choice.This SUV has 147,187 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2015 Toyota RAV4 is a compact crossover that is fun to drive, versatile, and easy on your fuel budget. They are nimble and easier to park than large SUVs but still offer ample cargo and passenger room for taking the soccer team to practice or a bunch of friends to the shopping mall. For those who need a vehicle that is both fun and functional, the RAV4 is a perfect choice.This SUV has 147,187 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
SiriusXM
Appearance: analog
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
2015 Kia Sorento LX 140,648 KM $11,983 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6 FSI - Aluminum Wheels 197,438 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Kicks SV SPECIAL EDITION | HEATED SEATS 53,298 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2015 Toyota RAV4