2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Trendline Trendline
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Trendline Trendline
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
170,000KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU0FM081956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Leaving exterior styling as simple and refined as it can be in order to fit a flashy and well built luxurious interior that driver and passengers can enjoy in. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf delivers competitive performance, comfort and refinement. Reshaped headlights and taillights, and side body panels with slightly sharper creases are the only giveaways that this is a new-generation Golf. The interior is also very similar, with only minor changes and improvements to note. For a small hatchback, it's a worthy consideration.This hatchback has 170,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Wheels: 15" Lyon Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
8 speakers
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SiriusXM
Media Device Interface (MDI) w/iPod Connectivity
Zoom Cloth Seating Surfaces
Radio: Composition Media w/CD Player
Heatable Front Comfort Seats
