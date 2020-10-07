Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

56,806 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

305 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4K3

705-540-8010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5933487
  • Stock #: 20QA57A
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM9GS605945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,806 KM

Vehicle Description

*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-540-8010* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Midland Nissan dealership at 760 Prospect Blvd Midland or call us at +1 (705) 540-8010 for details or to book a test drive. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Midland Nissan is backed by the family run, Bourgeois Motors Ford dealership who has been proudly serving customers since 1945 and is always committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoisnissan.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

305 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4K3

